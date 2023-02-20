🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH TWP. — State police at Wilkes-Barre reported a man who allegedly abducted a woman in Plymouth Township as they were passing through the area more than a week ago was captured in Buffalo, N.Y.

State police said they responded to state Route 29 just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 10 on a report a woman was abducted by a man, identified as Michael Randall Grimm, 43, of Spencerport, N.Y., and an unknown woman.

An investigation revealed the woman and her husband paid Grimm $300 to transport them from Rochester, N.Y., to Reading in Berks County.

As they traveled through Plymouth Township, the unknown woman with Grimm faked a medical emergency prompting the victim’s husband to exit the vehicle to assist. When the husband exited the vehicle, Grimm sped away and brandished a firearm demanding the woman’s bank card and PIN number.

The woman’s husband described the vehicle as a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Several hours later, 11:55 p.m., state police at Hamburg in Berks County stopped the Dodge pickup truck on Pottsville Pike in Perry Township.

During the traffic stop, the woman who was allegedly abducted silently asked for help claiming she was being held against her will and was removed from the truck by troopers.

State police said Grimm was arrested in Buffalo, N.Y., on Thursday and jailed at the Erie County Correctional Facility in New York.

State police at Wilkes-Barre obtained an arrest warrant issued by District Judge Donald Whittaker in Nanticoke charging Grimm with kidnapping, robbery, receiving stolen property, theft, access device fraud, simple assault and unlawful restraint.

State police said the woman with Grimm remains unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact state police at Wilkes-Barre at 570-822-5400 and reference number PA2023-179242.