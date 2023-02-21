🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Hazleton police said Joshua Hugh Keziah took a cell phone picture after brutally beating Frantz Orcel who was knocked unconscious and died in February 2021.

For his picture Tuesday, Keziah, 34, of Berwick, smiled as he was led out of the Luzerne County Courthouse to begin serving 18 to 40 years in state prison.

Keziah was immediately sentenced after pleading guilty to third-degree murder in fatally beating Orcel in the area of 1003 N. Vine St. on Feb. 13, 2021. Orcel died five days later at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown on Feb. 18, 2021.

An autopsy revealed Orcel died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

Keziah and his attorney, Frank T. McCabe, entered the plea agreement with First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross and Assistant District Attorney Carly Hislop during what was scheduled as a status conference before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Police in court records say Keziah met a woman who was known to Orcel. Keziah planned to stay the night at the woman’s house and became agitated with Orcel, telling the woman he was going to find people to beat him up.

As Keziah and Orcel stood outside, police in court records say Keziah punched Orcel twice knocking him unconscious. As Orcel was motionless on the ground, Keziah stomped on his head three times before taking a cell phone picture of Orcel, court records say.

Before being sentenced by Sklarosky, Keziah apologized to Orcel’s family saying he never intended to kill him.

Orcel’s mother called Keziah the “devil’s spawn.”

She said she wanted Keziah to look at her and for Keziah to have a long life as every time he opens his eyes, he will be haunted by her pain in losing her son.

The sentence also involves Keziah grabbing the woman by the neck and choking her inside her house on Feb. 12, 2021.