WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. pondered after reviewing two separate drug tests reports, one indicating Gary Edward Travinski Jr. had fentanyl and the other showing low to no levels of fentanyl in his system.

In the end, Sklarosky ruled in favor of Assistant District Attorney Carly Hislop who moved to revoke Travinski’s bail sending him back to the county correctional facility on Tuesday.

Travinski, 40, on Nov. 18 was charged by state police at Wilkes-Barre and county detectives with endangering the welfare of children and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in connection to the fentanyl overdose death of his 16-month old girl on Nov. 27, 2021.

Travinski’s wife, Jennifer Travinski, 45, faces charges of third degree murder, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She remains jailed without bail.

Investigators allege the baby died from drinking breat milk containing fentanyl.

After the couple was arrested, Travinski was released after he waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Nov. 23, when his bail was set at $100,000 unsecured with conditions of random drug testing.

Prosecutors say Travinski tested positive for fentanyl and were unsuccessful in revoking his bail on Feb. 9. During the hearing, Travinski claimed he had not used illegal drugs since December.

After the Feb. 9 hearing, Travinski was tested again and tested positive for fentanyl, resulting in prosecutors filing a second bail revocation petition.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Travinski’s attorney, Mark Aaron Hinrichs, produced their own independent drug test results that showed little to no levels of fentanyl in Travinski’s system. Hinrichs said fentanyl can remain in someone’s system up to 26 days after last use.

Hislop said their drug tests showed increasing levels of fentanyl in Travinski’s system, indicating his usage is frequent.

Sklarosky studied the two separate reports before revoking Travinski’s bail.