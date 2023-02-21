🔊 Listen to this

One is wanted on rape charges in Hazleton, another wanted for a homicide in West Hazleton and a third being sought after allegedly shooting a woman outside an adult night club in Old Forge.

The three men with Luzerne County ties are among the state police Ten Most Wanted list.

Jordan Alexander Allen, 23, of Wilkes-Barre, is wanted by state police at Dunmore on allegations he shot a 34-year-old woman in the head in the VIP parking lot of The Diamond Club, 107 N. Keyser Ave., on Jan. 1.

An arrest warrant was issued for Allen on Jan. 4 charging him with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Allen is described by state police as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, approximately 160 pounds, brown eyes and black hair.

Giovanni Morales Jr., 26, last known address as Brooklyn, N.Y., is wanted by state police at Hazleton for the fatal shooting death of Jonathan Hernandez inside an apartment on Winters Avenue, West Hazleton, on June 26, 2020.

Hernandez’s body was found by his work supervisor. An autopsy revealed Hernandez died from blunt force trauma and the manner of death a homicide.

Investigators suspect Morales fled to the New York City metropolitan area.

Freddy Calle, 56, of Hazleton, is wanted by Hazleton City Police Department on allegations he sexually assaulted a child. An arrest warrant was issued for Calle on Oct. 18, 2019, charging him with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors and four counts of indecent assault.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the fugitives is asked to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4-PA-TIPS or through the Crime Stoppers website pacrimestoppers.org.