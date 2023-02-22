City Council discusses items at work session ahead of Thursday’s voting meeting

Wilkes-Barre City Fire Chief Jay Delaney addresses City Council on Tuesday night. A resolution for city officials to purchase a new ambulance for the fire department was introduced at Tuesday’s work session.

WILKES-BARRE — New signage for a Pennsylvania Avenue restaurant and a new ambulance for the city fire department were discussed at Tuesday night’s City Council work session.

The owners of the Chill Grill restaurant, located at 100 N. Pennsylvania Ave., are looking to install some new signs promoting the business, including one that will hang over the sidewalk.

The Chill Grill initially closed its doors in July of 2022 after 17 years of business, but was reopened under new managers Anthony and Hope MacFarland in January.

One of two items on a light agenda, the resolution to approve the new signage was moved along to Thursday night’s council meeting without much discussion.

The other item up for discussion on Tuesday was the proposed purchase of a new ambulance for the city’s fleet, replacing one of the fire department’s older ambulances.

Wilkes-Barre City Fire Chief Jay Delaney and Mayor George Brown spoke at length of the need to replace the old ambulance 605, a 2011 model.

“Our ambulances are in bad shape,” Brown said in his remarks to council. “We have to replace this one as soon as possible.”

The proposed new ambulance is a 2022 Braun Chief XL Ford F550 4×2 model, and would cost $386,298.38.

The vehicle would be purchased from Glick Fire Equipment Company Inc, based out of Bird-in-Hand, Pa., in Lancaster County. The purchase would be made through the state’s Cooperative Purchasing Program, or COSTARS, using the city’s American Rescue Plan funds.

That price point would include a deduction for the trade-in of ambulance 605, as well.

“We don’t want to take chances with the older ambulances,” Delaney said, noting that the city’s fleet of vehicles puts on a large of number of miles each year, with Medic 5 covering 24,000 miles and Medic 3 covering 32,000 miles last year.

Delaney told council that they had been fortunate to find an ambulance that was already in the process of being built, and that if the proposal passes on Thursday night, delivery of the new ambulance could be expected by the first week of May.

The fire chief also hopes to replace another of the city’s older ambulances, 717, to help ensure that the city’s fleet is in as healthy shape as possible. He said that the city had applied for other forms of grant money to get ambulance 717 replaced.

Delaney explained that, typically, the department looks to purchase a new ambulance every other year, and that bringing in the new ambulance will be a good step in getting the fleet in top form.

“When we get this one delivered, and the other replaced,” Delaney said, “we will be in 100% comfortable position to get us through the next two years.”