SCRANTON — A Wilkes-Barre man convicted by a federal jury on drug trafficking offenses was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.

Tysheen Gott, 46, known as LB, was convicted in August 2021, for conspiring to distribute and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, crack and tramadol, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

Gott was accused of distributing in excess of 14 kilograms of fentanyl and heroin throughout Luzerne and surrounding counties, Karam stated.

U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion imposed the sentence on Tuesday.

Gott was one of 11 defendants indicted in May 2020. With the exception of Gott, all other co-conspirators pleaded guilty and have been sentenced.