🔊 Listen to this

Today is Supermarket Employee Appreciation Day, and Gerrity’s plans to honor the ‘essential heroes’ of The Fresh Grocer and Ace Hardware in a week-long celebration.

The day is part of a national initiative by the Food Marketing Institution (FMI) to recognize grocery store workers for their hard work and dedication.

In observance of this, Gerrity’s will provide a catered lunch for employees on Friday, as well as 20% off their weekly grocery order.

But community awareness seems to be the most important part of the initiative. Throughout the week, social media posts, as well as signs and in-store announcements across all ten Gerrity’s Fresh Grocer locations and four Gerrity’s Ace Hardware locations, will help spread the word.

“We try to show our appreciation to our team every day, but our main goal for this event is to make sure that everyone knows the critical role these everyday heroes play in our community,” President of Gerrity’s, Joyce “Mom” Fasula said in a press release.

And indeed, supermarkets and their employees provide their communities with vital goods and services. We rely on them in times of crisis. Per the press release, when COVID-19 shut down the world, supermarkets and hardware stores remained open.

For Gerrity’s co-owner Joe Fasula, the upcoming celebration is well deserved.

“It has been an extraordinarily challenging few years,” Fasula acknowledged in the press release. “Our team, and all grocery workers, have worked extremely hard. They have earned an extra pat on the back.”