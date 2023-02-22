🔊 Listen to this

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Wednesday unanimously voted to renew the Category 2 casino license of Mount Airy #1, LLC, operator of Mount Airy Casino Resort in Monroe County.

In making the decision, the Board determined that Mount Airy #1, LLC had fulfilled the obligations under its previously approved casino operator’s license and therefore qualified to have its license renewed for an additional five-year period.

The decision to renew the license was based on a process utilized by the Board that enables both the operator and the public to provide information relevant to the renewal decision.

A public input hearing was held on Aug. 3, in the casino’s host municipality, Paradise Township, where personnel of Mount Airy Casino Resort submitted exhibits and presented testimony on various aspects of the facility’s operation since its last license renewal was granted. The public was also permitted to provide testimony about the casino and its impact in the community.

In reaching its decision, the Board also received information from local government officials, community groups and the PA State Police, along with the Gaming Control Board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel, Bureau of Investigations and Enforcement, Office of Compulsive and Problem Gaming, and Bureau of Casino Compliance.

Additionally, a public hearing was held in Harrisburg Wednesday to permit Board members to further question Mount Airy #1, LLC representatives about any remaining issues prior to voting on the renewal.

Since its opening in October 2007 through January 2023, Mount Airy Casino Resort has generated $2,980,443,326 in gross revenue from the play of slot machines, table games, iGaming and sports wagering resulting in a return to the Commonwealth of approximately $1,333,196,662 in tax revenue from play of games.

Mount Airy Casino Resort currently operates 1,632 slot machines, 84 table games, along with FoxBet retail and online sportsbooks, and both the FoxBet and PokerStars iGaming sites through PlayMountAiry.com.

Mount Airy Casino Resort employs 861 Board-licensed persons and also operates a 284 room hotel.

