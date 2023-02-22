🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder will take the stage at the F.M. Kirby Center on June 9, at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. and will be available at the Kirby Center Box Office, online at — www.kirbycenter.org — and charge by phone at 570-826-1100. A Kirby Member pre-sale begins Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m.

Over the course of his 50-plus year career, Ricky Skaggs has won 15 Grammy Awards, 8 CMA Awards, nine ACM Awards, 13 IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) Awards, nine ICM Awards, two Dove Awards, three honorary doctorate degrees and countless other awards.

Skaggs struck his first chords on a mandolin over 60 years ago, and he continues to do his part to lead the recent roots revival in music. Clearly his passion for it puts him in the position to bring his lively, distinctively American form of music out of isolation and into the ears and hearts of audiences across the country and around the world.

The all-star lineup of Kentucky Thunder includes Russ Carson (banjo), Jake Workman (lead guitar), Dennis Parker (baritone vocals, guitar), Gavin Kelso (bass), Mike Rogers (tenor vocals, rhythm guitar) and Billy Contreras (fiddle).

“This group of guys meets my approval every night,” Skaggs says. “Each and every one of the pickers in Kentucky Thunder totally amazes me in every show, and that, to me, outweighs any award we could ever win.”

Tickets prices are: $29.50, $39.50, $49.50 and $69.50 plus fees.

