🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area School District was the big local winner when the state Department of Education announced more than $2.7 million in food service equipment grants Wednesday. The district is getting a total of $138,516, with the bulk of that — $128,439, to be used to buy a dishwasher for the senior high school.

The rest of the district’s grant money, $10,077, will pay for an electric convection oven at the Middle School.

Wyoming Area School district is getting $15,867 for an electric tilting kettle at the Primary Center, and $8,864 for a convection oven at the Kindergarten Center.

Tunkhannock Area in Wyoming County got two grants: $14,256 for a pass-thru, dual-temperature cabinet at the Primary Education Center, and $11,808 for a refrigerator at the Intermediate School.

Statewide, money went to 130 Local Education Agencies, the state umbrella term for school districts, charter schools, career and technical centers and other education agencies. The grants are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and go to schools participating in the National School Lunch Program.

“In order for students to learn, grow, and thrive, they need access to healthy and nutritious meals—both in and out of the classroom,” Acting Secretary of Education Khalid Mumin said in a media release. “The Food Service Equipment grants enable schools to have high-functioning equipment and well-equipped cafeterias so that they may better serve hungry minds and bellies each and every day.”

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish