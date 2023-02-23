🔊 Listen to this

HARVEYS LAKE – The Back Mountain Triathlon received official approval to hold its race.

Harveys Lake Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday night to approve plans for the triathlon to held on Aug. 20.

“We are thrilled to be working with the borough and so happy that they recognize the value of bringing triathlon back to the lake,” race director Dave Bass said.

The triathlon follows in the footsteps of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Triathlon, which was held for 35 years in the Back Mountain. It’s last race was in 2016.

“(The race will be) something healthy and fun that residents can look forward to this summer,” Bass said. “We hope to bring some old athletes out of retirement for this one.

“And I think they’ll love the fact that the race will be a nonprofit fundraiser and return all the proceeds into the local community.”

Among the beneficiaries of the event will be area first responders and the Back Mountain Trail.

– Joe Soprano