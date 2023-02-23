🔊 Listen to this

Former Luzerne County controller Michelle Bednar has returned to county government as the new overseer of the clerk of courts and prothonotary office.

County Judicial Services and Records Division Head Joan Hoggarth confirmed Bednar’s hiring as prothonotary/clerk of courts manager Tuesday, saying Bednar started work Feb. 10.

“Michelle has extensive management and fiscal experience, which is so important to this position,” Hoggarth said. “The prothonotary/clerk of courts office is one of the higher staffed departments within the county, requiring a manager with the skills Michelle possesses.”

The position is open because prior manager Jim Haddock was elected state representative in the 118th Legislative District.

Hoggarth said a committee of department heads participated in the interview and selection process that resulted in a recommendation to hire Bednar.

Bednar will receive $53,000 in the position.

A Conyngham Township resident, Bednar said she cares about the success of the county and looks forward to this opportunity to efficiently operate the civil and criminal records offices on behalf of taxpayers and the public.

Bednar was first elected controller in 2013 and was re-elected in 2017. Walter Griffith reclaimed the controller’s seat when he ran against Bednar in 2021.

Before becoming controller, Bednar said she worked more than 25 years in the finance and securities investments field and served five years as an elected township tax collector.

Her pre-controller experience included positions as an office manager for Newbridge Securities Corp. in Wilkes-Barre, a financial/payroll supervisor at First Security Investments, a sales/office worker at the Westmoreland Club and a corporate trust supervisor at First Eastern Bank.

She has an associate’s degree in tourism and travel management from Luzerne County Community College.

The county advertised the clerk of courts/prothonotary position in November, after Haddock won the state representative seat. The compensation was advertised at $52,000 to $56,000 annually.

Haddock had been overseeing the consolidated office since September 2013.

Prior to home rule’s January 2012 implementation, the offices operated independently and were managed by an elected prothonotary and elected clerk of courts. A reorganization in 2013 put one manager in charge of both offices.

