🔊 Listen to this

Following are statements from members of the region’s Congressional delegation on the East Palestine derailment and its aftermath.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton

No American family should be forced to face the horror of fleeing their home because hazardous materials spilled or ignited fires in their community. But in Pennsylvania and Ohio, families, businesses, organizations, and first responders are left wondering how they will recover from this disaster.

Norfolk Southern has a legal and moral obligation to step up and help residents recover and to make sure this never happens again. We can’t let these communities get left behind.

Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic

No American should have to experience or live in fear of an environmental disaster like the one that occurred in East Palestine, Ohio, in the wake of the Norfolk Southern train derailment.

Norfolk Southern must be held fully accountable, and Congress needs to revisit the Department of Transportation mandate reversed in 2018 that required safer brake systems on trains carrying hazardous materials. These important regulations were put in place to keep the people we represent safe and must be reexamined, and strengthened where necessary, at both state and federal levels, to prevent future catastrophes.

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas

What’s happening in East Palestine, Ohio, is a disaster. The only thing worse was the slow and late response from the Biden Administration, which seems to define their approach to many issues. Then again, an incompetent, ill-experienced Transportation Secretary reporting to a slow, very indecisive President creates an absence of leadership and crisis enhancement, not mitigation.

This administration spends more time blaming others than doing anything about a crisis. There are people who are afraid to take a shower and give water to their pets, and farmers concerned about selling their crops. Parents feel abandoned. Norfolk Southern bears the responsibility to pay for the cleanup and restitution. Biden’s agencies should be all in in helping through it, but they have been largely missing in action.