WILKES-BARRE — According to Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney, a “suspicious substance” was delivered Friday morning to the administration office at the Lincoln Plaza on East Northampton Street.

Wilkes-Barre City Fire Chief Jay Delaney said city police and firefighters were on site Friday afternoon and a Haz-Mat crew from Datom Products, Inc., Dunmore, was called to the scene to analyze the substance.

Chief Delaney said Datom determined the substance was “inert” and not hazardous.

The chief said the call came in to the fire department at 10:31 a.m. and when firefighters arrived on the scene, the office affected office staff members had exited the building.

Delaney said the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Postal Service were also contacted.

Delaney said Datom Products personnel went into the office and analyzed the substance.

Delaney said the 160 residents of Lincoln Plaza were instructed to shelter in-place until the substance was isolated and determined to be non-hazardous.

