WILKES-BARRE — A Foster Township man accused in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend was formally arraigned Friday in Luzerne County Court.

Scott Andrew Oliver, 30, was charged with criminal homicide by state police at Hazleton after Jessica Romano, 35, was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside their shared residence at 1290 Woodhaven Drive on Jan. 3.

Romano was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hazleton where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy by forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross revealed Romano died from a gunshot wound.

Court records say Oliver went to a neighbor’s house who accompanied him back to 1290 Woodhaven Drive.

Oliver fled his home when the neighbor called 911.

State police captured Oliver nearly 16 hours later nearby in a vacant house.

Oliver was formally arraigned on the criminal homicide charge before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Attorneys Joseph J. Yeager and Stephen W. Palubinsky are representing Oliver.

Assistant District Attorney James L. McMonagle is prosecuting.

A trial date will be scheduled.