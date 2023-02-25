🔊 Listen to this

EXETER — John Morgan has announced his candidacy for re-election to Exeter Borough Council.

Morgan is the son of Lucille and the late George Morgan of Sullivan Park, Exeter. Morgan has been married to his wife Michelle, a school teacher in the Wyoming Area School District, for 22 years. They are the proud parents of John, 19 and Jacob, 15.

Morgan is a lifelong resident of Exeter Borough and he has served on Exeter Borough Council since 2010.

Morgan is an active member of the Wyoming Area Football Alumni Association and is also involved with the Exeter Events Group.

Morgan is a 1993 graduate of Wyoming Area High School and he received an associate’s degree from Luzerne County Community College and a Bachelor of Science degree from Marywood University.

Morgan said he is proud of his accomplishments while serving on council for the past 13 years with the other members. While on council, he said he has served on multiple committees.

He currently serves as the Exeter Borough representative to the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority, where he serves as the chairman of the Safety and Security Committee.

Morgan is currently serving on the borough’s street department, the fire department, and the finance committee. Morgan is also Exeter Borough’s alternate member of the Wyoming Area Regional Police Commission.

Morgan said he is most proud of the acquisition and installation of the pumps at the Hick’s Creek pumping station. Morgan said he worked diligently, along with other council members and former Sen. John Yudichak to secure the pumps for Exeter.

Looking ahead, Morgan said his major priorities are supporting the new regional police department and ensuring public safety for the residents as well as the sewer/stormwater separation project on Wyoming Avenue.

