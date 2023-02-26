By Kevin Carroll [email protected]

An emergency vehicle is seen at Dewey and Loomis streets in Nanticoke on Saturday evening as police investigated a shooting nearby on Jifkin Street. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

NANTICOKE — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Jifkin Street in the city on Saturday.

Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews confirmed one male died. Further information was not immediately available later Saturday.

There was a heavy police presence in the area of Jifkin, Loomis and Dewey streets as a result.

Neighbors on Loomis Street told our newsgathering partners with Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU they heard five or six gunshots late in the afternoon.