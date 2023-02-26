Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
NANTICOKE — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Jifkin Street in the city on Saturday.
Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews confirmed one male died. Further information was not immediately available later Saturday.
There was a heavy police presence in the area of Jifkin, Loomis and Dewey streets as a result.
Neighbors on Loomis Street told our newsgathering partners with Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU they heard five or six gunshots late in the afternoon.