This Jifkin Street home was at the center of Saturday’s fatal shooting investigation in Nanticoke.

NANTICOKE — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Jifkin Street in the city on Saturday.

Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews confirmed one male died. Further information was not immediately available later Saturday.

There was a heavy police presence in the area of Jifkin, Loomis and Dewey streets as a result.

Neighbors on Loomis Street told our newsgathering partners with Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU they heard five or six gunshots late in the afternoon.