Duryea resident Maryann Velez, the founder and executive director of the local nonprofit UNA, has announced her candidacy for Luzerne County Council.

In a press release issued Saturday, Velez announced her candidacy and touted her qualifications for the position.

“Maryann has the experience and dedication to lead the way to solutions to many problems we face here in Luzerne County,” reads the release, issued by Velez’s team. “She says we need to go beyond roads and bridges when it comes to our infrastructure because we have illegal dumping and litter problems too.

“We must address the growing homeless population and more attention needs to be paid to the infusion of fentanyl that is expanding the opioid epidemic throughout the county.”

Velez said in her release that she believes County Council has “mishandled many issues” and that she is seeking a seat on council because “she wants to find and apply solutions to these problems in a manner that will safely improve the lives of Luzerne County citizens.”

In addition to her work with UNA, a nonprofit focused on strengthening communities here in Northeastern Pennsylvania, Velez has also worked as a volunteer in various settings, including soup kitchens, domestic violence centers and Habitat for Humanity, where she briefly served as a board member.

A Democrat, this is Velez’s second run at county council after an unsuccessful bid in 2021.