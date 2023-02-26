Leadership Northeast director, Solomon Elementary principal take top honors in dancing competion

Chelsea Strub and her partner Mike Walton perform a paso doble during Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre on Saturday night.

With great fanfare and an explosion of glitter, Jessica Cronauer, executive director of Leadership Northeast and her dance partner John Toussaint were named Judges’ Choice winners of the 2023 Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre competition Saturday night at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Their dramatic fusion of disco and ballroom dance had been choreographed by Lyndsey Cronauer, an instructor at the David Blight School of Dance who is married to Jessica Cronauer’s cousin.

The Peoples’ Choice Award went to Justin Correll, mayor of Laurel Run and principal of Solomon Elementary School, paired with Emily Coolbaugh, who brought in more than $20,400, at $1 per vote, for the cause of the evening — KISS Theatre.

All told, the competition, which featured 10 couples, raised more than $71,000 for the theatre, which introduces young people, ages 4 to 18, to the arts in a nurturing, inclusive environment.

Second place in the People’s Choice competition went to WNEP-TV journalist Chelsea Strub and her dance partner Miguel Rivera.

Third place in the People’s Choice competition went to Tim Lambert from McCarthy Tire Service, and his dance partner Marikate Sullivan.

Other dancing couples included:

• Dr. Stephen Brand, owner of Brand Dental, paired with Janet Nevel.

• Robert Bresnahan, CEO of Kuharchik Construction, paired with Cathie Julius.

• Chris Bohinski, WBRE Pennsylvania Live TV personality, paired with Amanda Hall.

• Mary Dragon, owner of The Barn Nutrition & Fitness, paired with Mike Marone.

• Pamela LaCroix, board member of the Osterhout Free Library, paired with Jovon Barnes.

• Erica Zangardi, owner of The Cycle Yard fitness center, paired with Tyler Ocasio.

For a full story about the competition, and more photos, see Monday’s All Access e-edition of the Times Leader.