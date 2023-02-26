🔊 Listen to this

Mayor George Brown recently detailed the city’s plan to build a second special needs playground — this one at ‘The Bog’ in Miners Mills, home of Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball. In an interview last week he spoke to the Times Leader about specific circumstances in 2022 which necessitated overtime spending.

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown said that while he is always concerned about annual overtime costs, there were specific circumstances in 2022 which necessitated overtime spending.

“City residents deserve and have come to expect a certain level of city services,” Brown said.

Those services, Brown said, include a properly staffed Police Department for the protection of city residents, prompt response times from the city’s Fire Department and ambulances services, and a full complement of Department of Public Works employees to handle trash, recycling, yard waste and various other issues.

“To maintain these crucial municipal services in 2022, the city was forced to spend a significant amount on overtime expenses,” Brown said.

Brown went on to say that in the last two years, the city’s Police Department lost 21 experienced employees through retirement and resignations.

“This, coupled with the difficulty we experienced in finding replacement officers, resulted in a significant amount of overtime spending in that department,” Brown explained. “However, I made the decision to authorize this spending so city residents would continue to receive prompt and professional service from our police. It’s also important to note that some of the overtime paid to police officers is reimbursed or covered by grants.”

Brown said he is pleased that the city has hired 11 new officers and are currently in the process of hiring five more.

In the Department of Public Works, Brown said the city experienced a loss of employees — including several CDL drivers. The mayor said replacing these employees also proved very difficult, due to private sector demand for CDL drivers.

“This necessitated increased overtime costs to ensure that city residents would continue to receive the trash, recycling, and yard waste services they have come to expect,” Brown said. “We are currently in the process of hiring five additional CDL drivers, which will make the department fully staffed.”

Brown said the city has also hired two more employees for the Fire Department, which he said will result in a full compliment of employees for that department.

Additionally, Brown said he intends re-open the South Station Fire House located on Parrish and High streets.

“This will allow residents in South Wilkes-Barre and Rolling Mill Hill to have more prompt fire and ambulance services,” Brown said. “While this decision will likely result in some overtime costs, I believe the benefit to the safety of these areas outweighs the expense.”

Now that the departments will be operating fully staffed — or very close to being so — Brown said he has assigned the City Administrator, Charles McCormick, to oversee all overtime expenses.

“While overtime costs will always be unpredictable and necessary in providing quality city services, we will make every effort to ensure these costs are absolutely necessary and justified,” Brown said. “As mayor, my goal has always been to prioritize these important city services for our residents. I will not allow city residents to experience any decline in police protection, emergency response, or sanitation.”

And Brown added, “Fortunately, I have been able to do this without requesting City Council to increase residents’ real estate taxes and burden the taxpayers over the past four years.”

OT issue discussed at Council meeting

Responding to questions from City Council members and two city residents Thursday, Mayor Brown explained why the city paid out $1.6 million in overtime in 2022 — half of it going to 14 of the 228 city workers that received OT.

“Look, I don’t want to pay all that overtime, but we have to provide coverage,” Brown said. “All positions must be filled and my job is to assure that all services are provided to the residents of the city.”

Brown explained that collective bargaining agreements with the city’s unions must be followed, which, he noted, is why the 14 employees received the high OT payments. He said seniority provisions in the CBAs must be followed and OT must be offered first to those with the highest seniority.

Councilwoman Beth McBride said she and other council members have advocated for solutions to the OT issues for years.

“This is a systemic problem that we see every year,” McBride said. “We’ve again asked to look into ways we can resolve the OT problem.”

Brown said once he fills the vacant positions in the three major departments, he expects OT costs to drop dramatically.

