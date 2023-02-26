🔊 Listen to this

Some unique finds at the fair include ‘The Book Lady’ seen posing her with her many origami ‘booking folding’ creations.

Members of the community came out Sunday for a craft and vendor fair at the Greater Nanticoke Area High School in support of the school’s drama club.

NANTICOKE – The main hallway of the Greater Nanticoke Area High School was lined with craft vendors on Sunday as parents and students came together to support the school’s drama club.

Vendors sold everything from home decor, wreaths, key chains and jewelry as well as candy and other concessions. There was even a food truck parked out front. Proceeds from the entry fee, as well as baskets and raffles, will go toward the drama club’s upcoming production of, “The Wizard of Oz,” its first show in four years.

The club’s new director, David Baker manned the entry table along with his wife and Dallas drama club director, Hollie Major Baker, collecting fees and chatting with patrons. The turnout is an obvious relief for David, who is essentially building the drama club back up from scratch.

“He walked in the prop room and there were like, three props,” said Hollie, who met David while they were both performing in a show at the Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre. “There were some old set pieces left, but no mics, no lights.”

With little to no resources to lean on, parents Colleen and Paul Jenceleski offered to do everything they could to get the drama club back on its feet. They worked together with other parents to register vendors and spread the word. Students even took time out of their weekend to help out.

The funds raised will help secure costumes and props for “The Wizard of Oz,” as well as new lights and sound for many more productions to come.

Judging by the show of support from the school and the community, members of the GNA drama club will be ready to step out on stage in no time.

The Greater Nanticoke high school drama club will present, “The Wizard of Oz,” on March 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Cash at the door.