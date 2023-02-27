🔊 Listen to this

NEWPORT TWP. — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser Monday announced the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded a $564,761.90 grant to the Newport Township Fire Department through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program.

With this grant, Meuser, R-Dallas, said the Newport Township Fire Department will purchase a new fire engine to replace their 45-year-old Mack Tele Squirt apparatus.

Meuser said the addition of the new engine will provide improved safety for volunteers and residents throughout Newport Township.

“We extremely pleased to hear from Congressman Meuser’s office of the successful Assistance to Firefighters Grant from FEMA for the purchase of a Pierce Saber Pumper, which will meet our operational requirements,” said Joe Hillan, Newport Township Manager. “This project has been in the works for the past two years. We’d like to thank the firefighters who spent many hours researching the equipment and to our grant writing team for the many hours spent applying for the funds. We’d also like to thank Congressman Meuser for his efforts in seeking this grant.”

Hillan stated this is the largest federal grant Newport Township has ever received.

“This grant will certainly go a long way in protecting the residents of Newport Township, the business community, and the firefighters who serve them every day,” Meuser stated. “We believe our first responders should be properly equipped to respond to emergencies and that this grant is a necessary investment, funding the replacement of a vehicle that is more than four decades old.”

About the AFG Program

The purpose of the AFG Program is to award grants directly to fire departments, non-affiliated Emergency Medical Services (EMS) organizations, and state fire training academies to enhance their ability to protect the health and safety of the public, as well as that of first-responder personnel.

Using a competitive process that is informed by fire service subject-matter experts, grants are awarded to applicants whose requests best address the priorities of the AFG Program.

