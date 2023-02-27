🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews ruled the shooting death of a 37-year-old man in Nanticoke a homicide.

Nanticoke police and state police at Wilkes-Barre responded to a shooting in the area of Jifkin Street finding Brian Edwards suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday night.

Edwards was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, where he died.

An autopsy by forensic pathologist. Dr. Gary Ross revealed Edwards died from a gunshot wound. Matthews ruled the manner of death a homicide.

State police said the shooting is considered an isolated incident and there is believed to be no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call state police at Wilkes-Barre at 570-821-4110.