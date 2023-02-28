🔊 Listen to this

Kelton Raymond is on a mission.

The 15-year-old from Orwell Township plans to raise 10,000 for his team in support of the American Heart Association’s annual Heart Walk with a ‘kick-a-thon’ to be held at High Energy Karate in Dallas on March 18.

The event, ‘Kick-A-Thon: Kicking Heart Disease Out the Door’, begins at 10 a.m. Students will go out prior to the event and collect as many donations as possible. People can either donate per kick or make a flat donation. Afterward, students will come back and attempt to do as many kicks as possible, capped at 1500.

The event will be open to the public and people are welcome to watch, donate or even join in on the fun.

This will be Kelton’s fourth year participating in the Association’s Southern Tier walk which will take place on April 23 in Otsiningo Park in Binghamton, NY. Kelton will walk with ‘Lub Dub…and the beat goes on!’ one of Guthrie’s cardiology teams. This year, their team coach is Dr. Sudhakar Sattur.

Last year, Kelton raised over 5,000 for the association and credits his friends and family with helping him achieve his goal. This year, Kelton plans to double that number. It will be a challenge, Kelton acknowledged, but one he seems determined to meet.

“I want to raise as much awareness, and of course money, to help families like mine with kids like me who are born with heart disease,” Kelton said, noting that heart disease runs in his family.

Kelton was born with Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT), a heart condition that causes your heart rate to jump to 280 beats per minute at random. One in 2,500 children is born with Supraventricular Tachycardia and although it is a common arrhythmia disorder, it can be difficult to diagnose.

According to Kelton, he and his family first found out about his heart condition when he needed dental work and received an official diagnosis at 8 years old. That same year, two days before his 9th birthday, he underwent a heart ablation to correct the arrhythmia and while he still occasionally has rhythm issues, it is being managed.

“People hear heart disease and think it’s an older person’s disease,” Raymond explained. “It’s not. It affects all of us.”

The money being raised will go toward the research and care of heart disease patients. According to Kelton, some of the technology used to diagnose heart disease is experimental and not everyone can afford it. He wants to help make sure that kids like him have access to the resources and treatment needed to live long, healthy lives.

In addition, Kelton also seeks to honor the memory of his late mentor and Sensei, Scott Wilcox, who also had heart disease.

This is the second kick-a-thon Kelton has organized. He held his first one last year at Edge of Martial Arts in Towanda, where he’s studied karate for the past 10 years.

“My Sensei Steven Terascavage has been a great mentor and support system and encourages me to do as much as I can to raise awareness about heart disease,” Kelton said. He plans to hold another kick-a-thon at his dogo on March 24.

The American Heart Association recommends that adults get at least 150 minutes of exercise a week. Kelton plans to spend that time doing what he loves – karate.

Those interested in donating to Kelton’s team can do so by visiting https://www2.heart.org/site/TR/HeartWalk/FDAFoundersAffiliate?px=18461114&pg=personal&fr_id=8043