LUZERNE — A standoff on Miller Street has ended peacefully after officers deployed a flash grenade.

A resident of a home on the street had barricaded himself in the house when police tried to serve an arrest warrant on him. He reportedly had a firearm.

The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team responded to the scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story and see Wednesday's Times Leader for more.