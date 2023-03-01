🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An 18-year-old man took an Uber ride to sell 10 fentanyl pills before planning to attend the birth of his son at a local hospital, according to court records.

Wilkes-Barre police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force arrested Kadeen Karon Carruth, of Barney Street, after he exchanged fentanyl pills for cash in a rest room of a fast food restaurant on North River Street on Tuesday, court records say.

Carruth took an Uber ride to the restaurant and guided the buyer to the rest room where he allegedly sold 10 fentanyl pills for cash.

After Carruth was arrested, he told police detectives he was going to the hospital where his girlfriend was giving birth to their son, court records say.

Carruth was allegedly in possession of 16 fentanyl pills, a cellular phone used to set up the drug sale and more than $735 cash.

Carruth was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and a single count of criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as Malloy deemed him a flight risk and a threat to the community.