PLYMOUTH — A man from Plymouth was arrested Tuesday after Pittston police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force allegedly found large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and packaging materials inside his residence.

Syelechia Solis, 41, of 43 E. Main St., was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla in Forty Fort on four counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and a single count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $10,000 bail.

Police and task force drug agents were conducting surveillance of Solis who was arrested during a traffic stop by state police at Wilkes-Barre, according to court records.

Court records say a search of Solis’ residence resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, 252 fentanyl pills and fentanyl powder, a bag of cocaine, a digital scale and drug paraphernalia items, court records say.

Solis told drug agents when he was arrested, he was on his way to purchase 100 grams of fentanyl and sells approximately one pound of methamphetamine every three days, according to court records.