HANOVER TWP. — Township police say they arrested Michelle Lynn Shotwell, 28, of Edwardsville, on allegations she was operating a vehicle reported stolen.

Police allege Shotwell was operating a stolen vehicle and provided the officer a fake name during a traffic stop on Carey Avenue early Wednesday morning.

A records check showed Shotwell was wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department on a capias warrant for failing to appear for a court hearing on a robbery charge.

Shotwell was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker in Central Court on charges of receiving stolen property, flight to avoid apprehension, false identification to law enforcement, unauthorized use of a vehicle and unsworn falsification to authorities. She was jailed at the county correctional facility on the capias warrant and for lack of $75,000 on the charges filed by Hanover Township police.