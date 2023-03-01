🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County’s Election Bureau has started publicly posting a list of candidates who filed paperwork to appear on the May 16 primary ballot, Election Director Eryn Harvey announced Wednesday.

The online list covers all filings through March 1, and it will be regularly updated as additional candidates file, Harvey said.

March 7 is the last day for primary election candidates to circulate and file nominating petitions.

The list is posted on the main page of the election section at luzernecounty.org.

Harvey said all candidates should verify their information is correct in the online list to help ensure accuracy of the upcoming primary ballot.

Candidates should immediately contact the bureau at 570-825-1715 if they have any issues or corrections.