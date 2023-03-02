🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Prior to Super Bowl LVII, Edwardsville’s George Toma said that it would probably be his last one as head groundskeeper.

It now appears certain that Toma has prepared his final Super Bowl field — with his beloved Kansas City Chiefs defeating his hometown Philadelphia Eagles.

But with all the controversy that erupted after the game concerning poor field conditions that caused players to slip and change their shoes several times, Toma finally decided to set the record straight.

Toma, 94, told ESPN that he believes the issues that plagued the field at Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, could have been avoided.

The 94-year-old told ESPN that the field was over-watered in the days leading up to the game.

From ESPN:

“According to Toma, who has been nicknamed The Sodfather, the field was watered the Wednesday morning before the game and promptly rolled into the stadium on the movable tray that housed the grass field for the last time before kickoff four days later.

“Toma contended that the field should’ve been watered in the morning and kept outside to dry before being rolled in.”

Then Toma offered this to ESPN:

”So, what he does,” Toma said, referring to Ed Mangan, the NFL field director who was in charge of the Super Bowl field and worked under Toma for years, “he waters the hell out of it and puts it right into the stadium and that’s it. Never sees sunlight again. He can’t do that.”

The ESPN story reports that Toma said a tarp was laid over the field to protect it from the rehearsals for the pregame, halftime and post-game shows, and that led to the field emitting an odor. Toma said he was told during the week that the field was starting to decay and rot.

“It had a rotten smell,” Toma told ESPN.

Toma also told ESPN that Mangan did not “sand” the field enough.

“He sanded it two weeks too late,” Toma told ESPN. “He had only one sanding. He should have had two or three sandings, but he didn’t do (expletive). And that was it. And not only that, he didn’t take care of it. He wouldn’t listen to anybody.”

Toma told ESPN that he’s not blaming rye grass for the field’s slickness, adding that he used rye grass for 27 Super Bowls.

The ESPN story said that in a statement the day after the Super Bowl, the NFL said: “The State Farm Stadium field surface met the required standards for the maintenance of natural surfaces, as per NFL policy. The natural grass surface was tested throughout Super Bowl week and was in compliance with all mandatory NFL practices.”

So yes, it now appears certain that Super Bowl LVII was Toma’s last — retiring after more than 80 years in the groundskeeping business.

“I can’t take it anymore,” Toma told ESPN, adding that he hasn’t been pleased with how the NFL responded to field issues at Super Bowl sites in the past.

“Me and the league are finished,” Toma told ESPN. “They can’t tell me what to do anymore. We’re done.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.