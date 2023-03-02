🔊 Listen to this

John Nolan, left, listens as Quilts of Valor member Jenny Kopacz reads about his service during his Quilt of Valor presentation at the Plains American Legion on Wednesday night.

PLAINS TWP. — U.S. Army veteran John Nolan is the latest person honored with a Quilt of Valor by the NEPA Quilts of Valor Chapter.

If Nolan, of Shavertown, looks familiar, that’s because he also is Circulation Marketing and Sales Specialist for Times Leader Media Group.

He and his family gathered at the Plains Township American Legion hall Wednesday night for the ceremony. With Nolan were children Riley, 10, Quinn, 6, Hunter, 9, co-parent Cara, and his parents, Jack and Sherry.

A Meyers High School graduate, Nolan joined the Army in 2007 and served for seven years, seeing duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. He first served as a military police officer before becoming a K-9 handler. Together with English Labrador Retriever Honza, Nolan helped find improvised explosive devices, or IEDs, to protect troops from danger.

As Nolan has said, Honza helped save his life more than once.

Nolan’s awards include: Specialized Search Dog School, Airborne School, Bronze Star, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Combat Action Badge, Overseas Service Ribbon, Afghanistan Campaign Ribbon, Iraq Campaign Ribbon.

According to Becky Orlowski, chapter leader, NEPA Quilts of Valor, the quilts awarded are meant to thank and comfort veterans, honoring them for leaving all they hold dear to serve, whether in time of crisis or in time of peace.

Since its founding in 2016, the local chapter has awarded 77 quilts. The national organization has awarded over 300,000 quilts.

For more information on the Quilts of Valor Foundation or how to help the local chapter, visit www.qovf.org or by contacting the local chapter at [email protected]