🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski Wednesday said the election of Rep. Joanna McClinton as Speaker of the House was “one of the most historic moments in Pennsylvania’s illustrious history.”

McClinton, D-Philadelphia, on Tuesday became the first woman to serve as speaker of the Pennsylvania House, ascending to the chamber’s top position on the strength of a one-vote Democratic majority.

“It was almost 250 years before a woman could stand at this desk, not just to give a prayer, but to get the gavel,” McClinton said after being sworn in. “That’s pretty incredible.”

Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, thanked Rep. Mark Rozzi, who voluntarily gave up the Speaker’s gavel to make way for McClinton.

“I want to thank Rep. Rozzi for his stewardship over these difficult couple of months in the chamber and for his steadfast leadership on behalf of victims of childhood sexual abuse,” Pashinski said. “His humility and commitment to doing the right thing will be remembered for decades to come.”

Moving forward, Pashinski said he has complete faith and trust in Speaker McClinton, who he said has always been accessible and is a most caring and capable leader.

“On a personal note, I think the world of her and look forward to building on our great working relationship and supporting her as we do the work of the people,” Pashinski said. “I truly believe that we are going to do great things in the House under the leadership of Speaker McClinton for the people of Pennsylvania.”

Rep. Jim Haddock, D-Pittston Township, agreed that McClinton’s election as Speaker was historic.

“This is a historic vote as Speaker McClinton is the first woman speaker and I was excited to be a ‘yes’ vote on making history” Haddock said. “I trust she will serve as a Speaker of great distinction as she moves Pennsylvania forward from the House floor.”

Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Plymouth, offered his congratulations to Speaker McClinton for her historic election as the first African-American woman to hold the position of Speaker of the House.

“Despite not voting for her, I am hopeful that she follows through on her commitment to bipartisanship,” Ryncavage said.

Ryncavage also expressed his eagerness to begin addressing the critical matters impacting Pennsylvania and its citizens after the seven-week delay that occurred under the previous Speaker’s leadership.

Rep. Mike Cabell, R-Butler Township, congratulated Speaker McClinton for making state history as the first African-American woman to hold the position.

“Although I did not vote for her, I am encouraged to hear she is committed to bipartisanship,” Cabell said. “I hope she keeps that promise.”

Cabell added, “The seven-week delay that occurred under the leadership of former Speaker Mark Rozzi was unfortunate. I look forward to finally getting to work on the important issues facing Pennsylvania and its residents.”

Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, said, “I congratulate Rep. McClinton on her historic election as Speaker and look forward to working with her as she assumes this new role.” Kaufer said.

Rep. Dane Watro, R-Kline Township, added, “Congratulations to Speaker Joanna McClinton, I wish her much success in her new role. I hope my colleagues on the other side of the aisle join us in working to move ahead for Pennsylvania and establishing rules so that we can move forward.”

The leadership reshuffling came nearly two months after Rozzi, a Berks County Democrat, became the surprise choice for speaker. Democrats flipped a net of 12 seats in November to retake majority control by the narrowest of margins after more than a decade.

McClinton, 40, a state lawmaker since 2015, grew up in Southwest Philadelphia, where she still lives, and attended La Salle University and Villanova Law School. She has worked as a public defender and a state Senate attorney. She had been the Democratic floor leader since 2020, and was also the first woman to hold that position.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.