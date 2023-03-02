🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Allied Services has been named an Official Charity Partner for the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon, which will take place Sunday, Nov. 5.

Allied Services will be among more than 550 official charity partners providing thousands of runners the opportunity to run in the world’s biggest marathon.

The TCS New York City Marathon is one of New York City’s most anticipated and iconic annual sporting events, attracting runners and spectators of all backgrounds, ages, and abilities worldwide.

More than 50,000 runners are expected this year after the race returned to full capacity last year.

In the past 13 years, Allied Services has raised more than $5 million by participating in the TCS New York City Marathon. The funds raised have enabled Allied Services to invest in cutting-edge rehab technology and programs that change the lives of children and adults with disabilities in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

The Allied Services charity team for 2023 will include 55 volunteer athletes from around the United States. Runners interested in joining the team can learn more at — www.allied-services.org/teamallied/apply-to-run/.

“Allied Services is thrilled to be named as an official charity partner of the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon,” said Jim Brogna, Allied Services Vice President of Strategic Partnership Development. “The TCS New York City Marathon has provided a transformative experience not only for our dedicated runners raising funds for our cause but also for our employees and the individuals and families we serve.”

Christine Burke, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for the New York Road Runners, said the TCS New York City Marathon is one of the most exciting days of the year.

“And thanks to our incredible charity partners it is also one of the most impactful and purposeful sporting events in the world,” Burke said. “New York Road Runners is proud to support the Allied Services team and the incredible impact they have made to their communities as they raise important funds to benefit individuals with disabilities in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.”

The NYRR Official Charity Partner Program allows nonprofit organizations to raise funds to support their missions and services. Participating charities can offer guaranteed entry to runners who fund-raise on their behalf.

Since its inception in 2006, the TCS New York City Marathon Official Charity Partner Program has raised more than $460 million for more than 1,000 worthy nonprofit organizations across the globe.

Before the start of the official program, the New York City Marathon had served as an outlet for individual philanthropic runners since the 1980s.

