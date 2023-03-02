Meuser meets with Newport Twp. fire officials to discuss replacement of 1976 engine

🔊 Listen to this

NEWPORT TWP. — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser met with Newport Township firefighters and officials Wednesday evening to discuss the recent awarding of the largest federal grant in the township’s history to replace a fire engine dating back to the 1970s.

The grant, in the amount of $564,761.90, was awarded by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency, through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program. The AFG awards grants directly to fire departments, non-affiliated Emergency Medical Services (EMS) organizations and state fire training academies,

According to Fire Chief Jason Kowalski, the grant is both appreciated and greatly needed.

“It’s definitely going to help add to the protection of the township,” said Kowalski. “We’re going to have more reliable equipment, more modern equipment.”

The replacement of the 1976 engine will benefit neighboring communities, as well.

“We do a lot of mutual aid with Nanticoke,” Kowalski added.

The old engine will be sold, he said. The new engine will be built in Florida, with the process taking roughly 14-15 months to complete. Currently, the second-newest truck the department has is from 2008.

Meuser stood outside the firehouse and chatted with firefighters and township officials for nearly a half hour.

During this time, Meuser, R-Dallas, expressed thanks for the hard and dangerous work firefighters do, calling them ‘pillars of the community.’ He listened as Kowalski and others expressed the need for new gear and lamented the soaring cost of equipment.

“We have quite the wish list for you,” said Steven Philips, president of the Newport Twp. Community Organization.

Meuser agreed to speak further with Philips and urged the others to “stay in touch.”

“We really wanted to make sure that we did something for this area,” Meuser said.