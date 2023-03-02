🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Hazleton man who admitted to possessing child sexual abuse materials was sentenced in Luzerne County Court on Thursday.

President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Steven A. Tokash, 31, to one-to-two years at the county correctional facility followed by five years probation on seven counts of child pornography. Tokash pled guilty to the charges Jan. 31.

Vough credited Tokash with 473 days time served at the county prison since his arrest by Hazleton police on Nov. 15, 2021. Tokash was permitted to submit a petition for parole since he was given credit for time served.

Tokash must register his address as a sex offender for 15 years under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification.

Hazleton police in a news release said Tokash possessed multiple images of child sexual abuse materials on his cellular phone.

— Ed Lewis