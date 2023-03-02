🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON — Fire and rescue crews have been stationed near the West Pittston Cemetery since this morning for a search of the Susquehanna River.

There has been no official word on the nature of the search. Rescue boats are still out on the river.

Motorists may want to avoid the area around Susquehanna Avenue between Elm Street and the cemetery entrance, which was still very busy as of 3:15 p.m.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.