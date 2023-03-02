🔊 Listen to this

HAMILTON TWP. — Two Wilkes-Barre residents were killed as a result of a five-vehicle crash on state Route 33 in Monroe County on Wednesday.

State police at Stroudsburg reported a tractor-trailer traveling south struck an embankment and crossed into the northbound lanes of Route 33 striking a tractor-trailer and three vehicles just after 10:30 a.m.

A vehicle driven by Samantha Crich, 40, of Wilkes-Barre, was pinned under the tractor-trailer she was behind while traveling north on Route 33, state police said.

Crich was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest where she was pronounced dead, according to a report from Lehigh Valley Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.

Buglio stated an autopsy performed Thursday revealed Crich died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash. Her death was ruled an accident.

A passenger in Crich’s vehicle, a 14-year-old girl from Wilkes-Barre, was pronounced dead at the scene, reported Monroe County Coroner Thomas A. Yanac Jr. and state police. Yanac did not release the girl’s name due to her age.

Yanac said Bryan Franco, 25, from Hellertown, Northampton County, also died as a result of the crash.