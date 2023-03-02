🔊 Listen to this

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in last weekend’s fatal shooting in Nanticoke.

Pennsylvania State Police identified the wanted man as James Scott Miller, 32, of Plymouth, who is considered armed and dangerous, according to a release issued by PSP.

Brian Edwards, 37, died from a gunshot wound after being shot in the area of Jifkin Street about 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews this week ruled Edwards’ shooting death a homicide.

Edwards was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, where he died.

An autopsy by forensic pathologist. Dr. Gary Ross revealed Edwards died from a gunshot wound. Matthews ruled the manner of death a homicide.

State police reiterated Thursday that the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident. The warrant was obtained by PSP assisted by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, Luzerne County Detectives, and Nanticoke City Police Department.

Anyone with information pertaining to Miller’s whereabouts or the incident is asked to contact PSP Wilkes-Barre at 570-821-4110.