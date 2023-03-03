🔊 Listen to this

The New York Police Dept. Emerald Society bagpipe and drum corps are seen marching in the 2018 Pittston St. Patrick’s parade.

PITTSTON — The countdown is on for the 10th annual St. Patrick’s Parade and organizers are pleased to announce there are six divisions and nearly 90 units participating in this year’s parade.

Sarah Donahue, co-chair of the event since its inception, said this year has some great additions such as a 40-foot helium filled St. Patrick balloon and the inflated shamrock balloon will be in the parade.

In addition, this year will boast five Irish pipe and drum bands, up from three in previous years.

“This is the 10th annual parade,” Donahue said. “It is annual because we did have a parade in 2020 and in 2021 we had our surprise parade so when we say it’s the 10th annual, we have come down Main Street, nine times and this will be our 10th go at it.”

The parade will step off at 11:30 a.m.

‘Pretty cool’

In 2020, the City of Pittston held their St. Patrick’s Parade just prior to the pandemic shutting down the country. Wilkes-Barre and Scranton had to postpone their annual parades.

Donahue said because of the great fundraising efforts this year, the committee was able to secure the 40-foot St. Patrick balloon, which was going to parade down Main Street, but city officials determined it might be more difficult to maneuver than initially anticipated.

The St. Patrick balloon will be anchored at the lower Tomato Festival lot for all to see.

“It’s still going to be pretty cool to have two balloons at the parade, one in the parade and one on the side,” Donahue admitted.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be back this year and for Donahue, that is always a tall order to secure driving, giant hot dog on wheels parading down Main Street and she’s glad it’s back for 2023.

Donahue said the success of the parade could not be possible if it wasn’t for great fundraising and credits Shawn Brogan, the sponsor chair.

“Shawn Brogan was very ambitious this year in soliciting new sponsors for us this year,” Donahue said. “In doing so we were able to get the two balloons and two extra pipe and drum bands. The more we fundraise, the more sponsors we get, I’m just going to go out and get more entertainment.”

Donahue recently announced Martin F. Quinn has been named this year’s Grand Marshal.

An interesting fact regarding Donahue, she’s never seen the parade in full progress in all 10-years.

“I’ve never seen a parade, I hear they are quite nice,” Donahue said laughingly. “I’m always positioned at Turkey Hill making sure all the divisions get off at line up, but to see what actually goes on downtown and see the parade from that vantage point, I never have and I’m not sure if I ever will. I like seeing it at Turkey Hill.”

Early a.m. events

Donahue noted that prior to the start of the day’s activities, there will be a Mass of Thanksgiving held at St. John the Evangelist Church, William Street, at 8:30 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Joseph Elston.

Registration for the Leprechaun Loop Run/Walk 3.17-mile race will take place starting at 9 a.m. the day of the race at the Open Space, located across from the lower Tomato Festival lot not like in the past at the Greater Pittston YMCA.

The race start is promptly at 10:30 a.m. with the start/finish line on Main St. at the lower Tomato Festival lot.

Donahue noted, the race is slightly longer than a 5K race at 3.1 miles making it a play on numbers making the race at 3.17-miles to correlate with the date of St. Patrick’s Day.

The parade will step off after the completion of the Leprechaun Loop.

The 2023 Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade is dedicated to former mayor and councilwoman, Donna McFadden-Connors, who passed away on Sept. 19, 2022 at the age of 66.