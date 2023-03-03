🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — In the weeks before Brian Edwards was fatally shot, he told his sister if anything happened to him, “Jimmy did it,” according to court records.

Edwards, 37, of Nanticoke, was gunned down allegedly by James Scott Miller, 32, who surrendered Friday on an arrest warrant charging him with an open count of criminal homicide.

Miller, of Smith Row, Plymouth, was in a feud with Edwards over the same woman, court records say.

The fatal shooting of Edwards happened near a woman’s residence on Jifkin Street in Nanticoke where Miller was visiting on Feb. 25.

Investigators with the state police at Wilkes-Barre and Luzerne County district attorney’s office say they recovered surveillance footage of Miller fleeing the scene on a motorcycle after Edwards was shot inside his Ford 250 pickup truck, court records say.

Miller turned himself in at the state police, Wilkes-Barre, barracks and was taken to District Judge Donald Whittaker in Nanticoke to be arraigned. He was jailed without bail at the county correctional facility.

Investigators say they recovered six .40-caliber shell casings on Jifkin Street and two spent .40 rounds, one from the driver’s seat of the Ford pickup and another during Edwards’ autopsy.

According to the criminal complaint:

Miller was at a friend’s residence on Jifkin Street and went outside to a vehicle search for a tool. Minutes after walking outside, the friend heard gunshots.

Witnesses in the area told investigators they heard five to seven shots and a man having trouble starting a motorcycle before he was able to get it to start and sped away.

Investigators found Miller’s backpack inside the friend’s residence that held a holster for a .40 caliber handgun, Miller’s wallet and birth certificate and a box of .40 caliber full metal jacket ammunition containing 29 rounds with 21 rounds missing.

The friend told investigators, court records say, Miller and Edwards did not get along and had a long standing feud over Miller’s girlfriend, also suggesting Edwards was in a relationship with the same woman.

Edwards’ girlfriend told investigators Edwards and Miller were at one time best friends. The girlfriend of Edwards claimed she discovered messages in Edwards’ phone between Edwards and Miller’s girlfriend, and messages between Edwards and Miller arguing over the same woman.

Edwards allegedly told his girlfriend Miller had threatened him about “waiting for him (Edwards) with a gun,” court records say.

About three weeks before Edwards was killed, he allegedly told his sister if anything happened to him, “Jimmy did it.”

Miller’s girlfriend told investigators she was just friends with Edwards and he dropped her off at a food market in Nanticoke prior to the shooting. She also described Miller as “violent” and angry” due to his addiction to methamphetamine and crack cocaine, court records say.