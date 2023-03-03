🔊 Listen to this

Mayor George Brown got a hug from D.J, Smith after naming Smith Honorary Grand Marshal of the city’s 43rd St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Looking on are Kelly Ann Nilon, D.J.’s sister, and his mom, Barbara Smith.

WILKES-BARRE — The 43rd Wilkes-Barre City St. Patrick’s Day Parade will have a special designation — two Grand Marshals.

On Friday at City Hall, Mayor George Brown announced that James A. Conahan, a lifelong resident of Wilkes-Barre, will serve as Grand Marshal of the parade, and D.J. Smith will serve as Honorary Grand Marshal.

Conahan and Smith will lead the 43rd Wilkes-Barre St. Patrick’s Day Parade that will feature for the first time giant inflatable balloons like those that have been in the annual Macy’s parades.

Wilkes-Barre’s parade is scheduled for Sunday, March 12, and will kick off at 2 p.m. from the intersection of South and South Main Streets.

When Mayor Brown greeted Smith before the ceremony, he explained what his role would be as Honorary Grand Marshal.

“This is your parade,” the mayor said, to which Smith replied, “OK.”

And as Mayor Brown continued detailing all that what was expected of Smith, his response was always, “OK.”

Smith, 33, was born in Wilkes-Barre, and he is the son of Barbara and the late Donald Smith. His sister, Kelly Ann Nilon, also attended the ceremony. Smith is uncle to Kaylay, Tanner, and Braydon and he has numerous aunts and uncles.

“D.J. is well known throughout the community,” Brown said. “He loves sports and he participates in the program, Reaching Beyond Limits, which he enjoys very much.”

Conahan is the son of the late James Francis and Clare Conahan. He is a graduate of Elmer L. Meyers High School, Class of 1981, and he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in health care management from King’s College. While at King’s, Conahan played baseball for the Monarchs.

For the past 25 years, Conahan has been an executive sales account manager for 3M Medical Solutions Division, serving the acute care hospital market. Before his work with 3M, he was the operating room materials manager at Scranton Community Medical Center, now Geisinger CMC.

Conahan is a past president of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick (2007). For 25 years, Conahan was a baseball official for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA), until 2020. He also served as the President of the Wyoming Valley Chapter of PIAA Baseball Umpires and he also served for 10 years on the board of the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority.

Conahan currently serves on the boards of both the Wilkes-Barre Parking Authority and Wilkes-Barre Municipal Authority and he serves as ad hoc chairman of the Wilkes-Barre Redevelopment Authority.

Conahan is married to the former Renee Makara of Nanticoke, and they will celebrate 33 years together on Sept. 1. They have two children: Kasey Marie, Wilkes-Barre; and Riley Nicole, Philadelphia. The Conahans are members of St. Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre.

