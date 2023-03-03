🔊 Listen to this

Mohegan, the entertainment and gaming brand formerly known as Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, on Thursday announced the promotion of Cody Chapman to Public Relations Director, and named Charisse Huff Public Relations Manager.

Chapman and Huff will assist on external communication strategies and oversee media relations for Mohegan Sun and other Mohegan properties, with a focus on the northeast.

Mohegan PR is led by Vice President of Corporate Communications Jennifer Ballester, who has been with Mohegan since the opening of Mohegan Sun in 1996.

Chapman, a member of the Mohegan Tribe, has been with Mohegan since 2007, where he started as PR Specialist for Mohegan Sun. In 2012, he took on responsibilities as Sports & Entertainment Publicist, a role currently held by Jacqueline LeBlanc.

A key responsibility for the S&E Publicist involves media relations for the 10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena, which hosts more than 100 concerts and sporting events annually.

In 2015, Chapman was named PR Manager for Mohegan Sun, a role that supported more corporate level initiatives for Mohegan.

As Director, Chapman will guide the Public Relations team and strategize goals for the department, working closely with corporate leadership, Mohegan Sun leadership, corporate Communications and Mohegan PR firm, Coyne PR.

Huff joined Mohegan Sun in the fall of 2018 and in her time with the organization she has been a vital asset to the overall Marketing Communications department, serving first as PR Specialist before moving on to Communications Manager in 2021, where she helped synergize and streamline all major promotional efforts across PR, Social Media, Advertising and Internet Marketing.

As PR Manager, Huff will steer the day-to-day PR as well as lead efforts for major announcements, key events and milestones across the flagship property, Mohegan Sun, as well as Mohegan Pennsylvania in Plains Township and Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, N.J.

Both Chapman and Huff will also provide PR support for Mohegan Digital, which is Mohegan’s iGaming division.

Major events that Chapman and Huff supported in the last two years include Mohegan Sun’s 25th Anniversary, the opening of TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge, the launch of the 11,000 square-foot Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook and the 19th annual Sun Wine & Food Fest this past January, which saw record turn-out for its signature event, The Grand Tasting.

Chapman is a graduate of Central Connecticut State University and Huff is a graduate of the University of Hartford.

For more information on Mohegan, visit mohegangaming.com and for the latest news on Mohegan Sun, visit newsroom.mohegansun.com.

