KINGSTON — Rep. Aaron Kaufer on Thursday said families are struggling with the unprecedented inflation being experienced in local communities, and a substantial increase to their electric bill is “simply unacceptable.”

Kaufer, R-Kingston, said, “I commend the PUC for taking action on this issue, and I look forward to working directly with UGI Electric about what can be done now and what options are available for our residents moving forward to prevent these increases and work toward lowering energy bills.”

With the price of utility payments on the rise, and families battling the surging costs of running their households, Kaufer and Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Plymouth, are commending the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s (PUC) decision to investigate a rate increase request filed by UGI Utilities Inc. – Electric Division (UGI Electric).

Kaufer said UGI Electric provides electric distribution services to approximately 63,000 customers in Luzerne and Wyoming counties. The proposed rate increase, filed earlier this year on Jan. 27, has the potential for customers to absorb a nearly 9% increase.

“This is an issue that Rep. Kaufer and I have been concerned about and working on for the past several weeks,” Ryncavage said. “Some residents are seeing upwards of a $200 increase in their electric bill with more increases on the way. This simply cannot continue, and I applaud the PUC for stepping up and investigating this on behalf of the residents of Luzerne County. Working class families are already struggling to pay their bills in a year of record-high inflation. This is the last thing they need.”

Kaufer and Ryncavage said the PUC’s action will suspend the proposed rate increase request for up to seven months while the case is assigned to the PUC’s Office of Administrative Law Judge for additional investigation.

A final decision by the commission on this rate increase request is due by Oct. 28.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.