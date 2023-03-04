CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide addresses local gathering

A crowd of 230-plus attended Friday’s Dress for Success International Women’s Day Luncheon Friday at the Sidney and Pauline Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston.

Michele C. Meyer-Shipp, Esq., featured speaker at the Dress for Success International Women’s Day Luncheon Friday at the Sidney and Pauline Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston.

Rachel Malak, left, of WBRE-TV, interviews Michele C. Meyer-Shipp, Esq., featured speaker at the Dress for Success International Women’s Day Luncheon Friday at the Sidney and Pauline Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston.

WILKES-BARRE — Michele C. Meyer-Shipp, Esq. featured speaker at the Dress for Success International Women’s Day Luncheon Friday, challenged the more than 230 women in the room to “be the different voice in the room” and to always offer their perspective.

“Speak up — share your views,” Meyer-Shipp said. “That’s our super power.”

Meyer-Shipp spoke at the event held at the Sidney and Pauline Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston.

“The luncheon gives the community the opportunity to come together, take a moment, and celebrate all the wonderful things the women of our area have accomplished,” said Linda Loop, Founder and CEO of Dress for Success Luzerne County. “We are honored by our partnership with the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and grateful for their support in planning the luncheon.”

Meyer-Shipp became CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide in January 2022, leading the organization’s 144 affiliates in 23 countries as it continues its mission to help women achieve economic independence via a suite of services to include job readiness support, professional development resources, coaching and mentorship, and workplace attire.

“We are thrilled to have Michele join us for our luncheon,” Loop said. “Her strong track record of supporting women and other underrepresented groups with achieving equal access and opportunities in the workplace is a perfect fit for Dress for Success.”

Prior to joining Dress for Success, Meyer-Shipp was the Chief People & Culture Officer at Major League Baseball. While at MLB, Meyer-Shipp led the human resources, diversity and inclusion, and office operations functions for the league office with an emphasis on launching new programs and policies to recruit and develop talent, advancing diversity and inclusion efforts, and enhancing workplace culture.

Rachel Malak of WBRE-TV, hosted a question and answer period with Meyer-Shipp and asked about inequality in the workplace.

“If you think that you are experiencing an obstacle at work, I offer two steps to take,” Meyer-Shipp said. “First, there is a 50-50 chance that it is the employer’s fault. But I also would tell you to look in the mirror. Sometimes you have to take responsibility for yourself.”

Meyer-Shipp said that she has kept a “Board of Mentors” — people she can rely on for different issues whenever one would arise.

“These mentors will help you navigate through your life and your issues,” she said. “You will find that you will call on them over time.”

Meyer-Shipp, who has been in her position for 14 months, said she has met all of the leaders at every Dress for Success organization.

“Let me tell you that Linda (Loop) is amazing,” she said. “And I will tell you that all of our affiliates are being led by someone just like Linda to run productive, impactful, effective organizations.”

Meyer-Shipp stressed the need for agility. She told the group to “lean into discomfort,” and to always be direct and ask for what you want.

Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, President/CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber, also offered remarks.

“Embrace equality,” she said. “Raise awareness about discrimination. We are extremely proud and honored to be a part of this organization and this event.”

Tennille Bocchiaro of Ulta Beauty, major sponsor of the luncheon, also offered remarks.

“Our force is Linda Armstrong Loop,” she said. “Thank you for your outstanding community leadership.”

Pat Garcia, a real estate agent, said Dress for Success has been a part of her life, helping her to be successful in her professional life some 20 years ago.

“I’m now teaching these lessons to my daughter,” she said.

Loop credited Holly K. Pilcavage, Dress For Success Luzerne County Board Chair and Coal Creative, for always being there for her whenever she needs help in planning events for Dress for Success and for leading several efforts for the organization.

Loop also said since Dress for Success Luzerne County became operational in December of 2010, the program has reached 2,500 economically challenged women from the area by providing clothing, job interview support and workforce guidance.

Visit luzernecounty.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.

