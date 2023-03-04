🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man arrested by the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigators for engaging in sexually explicit online communications with who he believed was a minor was immediately paroled from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Thursday.

Raymond Hausknecht, 52, of North Main Street, was arrested Oct. 25, 2021, on allegations he solicited sex from a 15-year-old girl and the girl’s mother, according to court records.

The girl was an undercover state police trooper.

During the online communications, Hausknecht said he wanted to have sex behind a building on North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, and offered the girl and her mother cash, court records say.

Hausknecht pled guilty to unlawful contact with a minor, criminal attempt to commit statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors on Nov. 14.

When he appeared at his sentencing hearing before Judge David W. Lupas, Hausknecht was sentenced to one-to-two years in prison followed by three years probation.

As Hausknecht was given credit for 494 days time served at the county correctional facility since his arrest, he was immediately paroled, having reached the minimum one-year sentence imposed by Lupas.

Hausknecht is required to lifetime registration of his address as a sex offender under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Assistant District Attorney Shana Messinger prosecuted.

Attorney Joseph Yeager represented Hausknecht.