Brian Ferry, 35, of Wilkes-Barre has announced his candidacy for Wilkes-Barre City Council District C.

Ferry, a Democrat, is a 3rd generation Wilkes-Barre resident. He grew up here with his brother Chris and sister Alissa and he currently lives with his best friend, Dude the Dog.

Ferry works in urban development, a career whose roots extends back to when he was a child spending much of his time drawing bridges and building Lego cities. One of his first jobs was as an assistant to architects who taught him building renovation and restoration. He went on to learn how to design towns and cities when he earned his degree in environmental design.

Ferry also is an advocate for brain cancer patients and works with Building a Cure for Brain Cancer, a charity that donates Lego sets to help brain cancer patients as they recover from surgery. He is a member of the Design Committee in the Diamond City Partnership and participates in city cleanups.

Ferry said he wants to apply his experience to provide solutions to the housing crisis, fix up our sidewalks and repair our streets, clean up and improve our parks for children to have a safe place to play, and expand opportunities for local businesses to thrive.

He says that the Wilkes-Barre City Council has allowed the tools at their disposal to collect dust by not using the resources that are available to them and wants to be a Wilkes-Barre City Council Member to safely improve the lives of Wilkes-Barre residents for generations to come.