KINGSTON — Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, has announced that several services are available to assist individuals at his district office at 161 Main St., Luzerne.

• From 9 a.m. to noon on the second Wednesday of each month, Kristin Sassi, consultant manager from the Wilkes University Small Business Development Center (SBDC), is available to help individuals interested in starting a small business and consult with existing business owners to grow their business, explore new markets, plan strategically and operate with confidence.

• From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third Friday of each month, Brian Stolarski, department service officer with the American Legion, is available to assist veterans, their spouses, and their dependents with a range of issues including compensation, pensions, death benefits, education and health care, as well as many other veteran-related issues.

• From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month, Keith Loughney, from the Center for Independent Living (CIL), is available for the Disability Advocacy Program to assist persons with disabilities, ages 18 and over. Loughney can assist with skills training, information and referral to additional services, peer counseling, home modifications, attendant care and community integration, in addition to deaf and autism services.

Appointments must be made in advance by calling Kaufer’s office at 570-283-1001.

While these opportunities are only offered at the Luzerne District Office, Kaufer also provides walk-in services to residents at three conveniently located satellite offices:

• 180 E. Center St., Kingston Township, second Friday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon.

• 2305 State Route 92, Exeter Township, third Friday of each month from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

• 1101 Wyoming Ave., Exeter Borough, third Friday of each month from noon to 2 p.m.

For more information about this outreach, or any other state-related issue, contact Kaufer’s district office in Luzerne, 161 Main St., by calling 570-283-1001.

Information can also be found online at — RepKaufer.com — or at Facebook.com/RepKaufer.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.