Dull weather no match for Pittston’s Irish pride

The Emerald Isle Step Dancers perform in front of the bandshell during the St. Patrick’s Parade, Pittston.

Retired Pittston City Fire Chief Jim Rooney waves to people watching from the upper floors of the Newrose Building during the parade.

Kimberly Rosenthel, a member of the Wyoming Valley Pipe & Drum Dand, smiles for the camera as she marches along.

Participating in her last parade as a member of the Emerald Isle Step Dancers is 17-year-old Madison Day. Her mother Danielle, right, snaps a photo of her for a keepsake during Saturday’s Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade.

PITTSTON — Despite Mother Nature creating a chilly, misty morning, the 10th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade went on without a hitch, as downtown Pittston was once again a sea of green.

According to parade co-chair, Sarah Donahue, Marty Quinn served at grand marshal for the 2023 parade that featured six divisions, 92-units, two large helium balloons, five pipe and drum bands, several Irish step dance teams, and the parade even had an appearance by the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile?

“What a tremendous job the St. Patrick’s Parade committee does as they always do,” City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo said. “It’s a little soggy today but Sarah (Donahue) said it best, the Irish are tough and we’re going to have good day”

Prior to the parade stepping off, a special St. Patrick’s Mass of Thanksgiving was held at St. John the Evangelist was held at 8:30 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Joseph Elston, followed by the Seventh Annual Leprechaun Loop Run/Walk at 10:30 a.m. on a 3.17-mile course.

This year’s overall winner was Bryce Phillips, a 17-year-old student from Dallas Area with a winning time of 16:35. Follow Dallas Area student, 15-year-old Madison Hedglin, was the first female to finish the race with a time of 19:37.

Standing at 40-feet tall at the Pittston Tomato Festival lot was the helium filled balloon of St. Patrick as it was anchored for all to see as the parade passed the bandshell on Main St.

The St. Patrick balloon was supposed to parade down Main St., but it was decided it would be too difficult to handle and maneuver.

A St. Patrick’s Parade would not be complete without Irish pipe and drum bands. This year the Pittston parade had five bands, the most in all 10-years. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made a repeat performance in the parade after touring Scranton and Wilkes-Barre this past week. Donahue said she petitions to secure the Wienermobile each year but it’s not guaranteed.

Nick and Kerrin Irace traveled from Bear Creek to take in the festivities. This is the second year back at the Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade.

“I look for to enjoying the day,” Kerrin said. “It’s a lot of fun and exciting and I get to see a lot of family and friends in know in Greater Pittston.”

Many of the Main Street restaurants and shops were open for business on parade day. Callahan’s set up tables outside their door to serve food and beverages.

“Influx of people on days like today with different events that the city has throughout the year will hopefully benefit brick and mortar businesses downtown,” Michael Callahan, owner of Callahan’s, said.

Mayor Lombardo couldn’t agree more.

“Some of the establishments in town will have a direct impact today, but I think people over look the residual value in having events like today,” Lombardo said. “The more we get new people downtown, the more they will see what businesses we have here. Having events like today is a great way to get people to Pittston and to see what progress we’ve made.”

Brittany Eramo, co-owner of Grace & Park clothing boutique, kept doors open to allow new and existing customers a chance to shop. Grace & Park opened their doors in October 2022.

“I knew there would be a lot of action going around in Pittston City and I wanted people to come in and check out Grace & Park that haven’t already,” Eramo said. “We did well today and we met a lot of new people and saw a lot of new faces, which was good and it’s just nice to be out and about with the community.”

Despite the weather conditions, organizers felt parade day went extremely well and were happy with the throngs of people that attended the day’s festivities.

The 2023 Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade was dedicated to former mayor and councilwoman, Donna McFadden-Connors, who passed away on Sept. 19, 2022 at the age of 66.