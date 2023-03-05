🔊 Listen to this

High school students from across NEPA will come together with more than 60 local businesses to explore future career options with the launch of Junior Achievement’s Inspire live event, which will take place at Mohegan Sun Convention Center in Wilkes-Barre on April 18.

According to Ruth Corcoran, JA Inspire Live Event Chair, this will be the first local Inspire Live event. Two thousand high school juniors and seniors across 13 school districts are expected to attend.

This hands on “immersive” experience will give students the chance to connect with local industry professionals and identify jobs and internships best suited to their skills and interests. Whether students wish to pursue a degree or head right into the workforce, there will be a number of options available to them, including the possibility of being hired.

Students will also learn about resume building, interviewing and financial literacy. In addition, students will be given the opportunity to “listen to some of NEPA’s most successful entrepreneurs speak.”

“We believe that young people, with the right mentoring and influences, can change the communities in which we live. Our goal is to help students graduate from high school with a vision of their own future success and a pathway to get there. JA programs, like Inspire, help students find their passions and expose them to a wide variety of career opportunities,” said Susan Magnotta, President of Junior Achievement of NEPA.

Industry clusters represented at the JA Inspire event include: architecture, engineering, construction & trades, hospitality, tourism, arts, media & marketing, banking & finance, business management, insurance, sales & service, health services, education & training, energy, utilities & earth conservancy, government, public administration, & public safety, manufacturing & transportation, and entrepreneurship.

Some of the local businesses participating in the event include Iron Workers Union, Coal Creative, Community Bank, Career Link, Fortis, United Way, Earth Conservancy, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, and more. Representatives from local college and universities such as Wilkes University, King’s College, Penn State, Johnson College, and Misericordia University will be in attendance as well.

“It is our hope that the JA Inspire Live Event will help give local students the hands-on interaction and information they need to envision future career options right here in NEPA,” said Corcoran. “As a local business owner, I realize this is a win not only for area students but for area businesses as well. It’s a unique way for local companies to engage youth and showcase their industry, fostering a learning environment for their employees of the future.”

For those who cannot attend the live event, the Inspire Virtual program will be available from April to June, and open to students in grades 7-12. Businesses will have a virtual booth set up for students to peruse from the behind their computer screens.

DiscoverNEPA Powered by Mericle serves as Presenting Sponsor for the JA Inspire Live event.

For more information regarding Junior Achievement and the Inspire Live event, visit nepa.ja.org or contact Brandy Lewis, program director, at 570-602-3600.