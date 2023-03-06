🔊 Listen to this

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Luzerne County form 7 p.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Snow is expected with accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Snowfall rates could approach an inch per hour.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are reminding motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions.